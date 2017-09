Jamie Bawden

Farewell

Vancouver, Canada Mission

Jamie Bawden has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day

Saints in the Vancouver, Canada Mission.

She will speak at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 in the Sterling Ward on 20 South Main.

Jamie is the daughter of Mark and Merianne Bawden. She will enter the Provo Missionary Training Center on Sept. 27, 2017.