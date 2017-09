Bailey Simons

Farewell

Germany Frankfurt Mission

Bailey Simons, son of David and Allison Simons of Manti, has accepted a call to serve in the Germany Frankfurt LDS Mission. She will speak on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Manti 10th Ward, Manti Tabernacle at 9 a.m.

She will enter the Missionary Training Center on Oct. 4, 2017.

Grandparents are Pauline and Que Simons of Manti and Tom and Sue Dorsett of Branford, Florida.