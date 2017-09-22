Dodds~Cottam

Kayla Dodds of Galway, New York is pleased to announce the marriage of her daughter, Jocelyn Rose to Daniel McArthur Cottam, son of Mark and Miriam Cottam of Wales, Utah.

The wedding was Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jocelyn served in the Boise, Idaho Mission for the LDS church. She is a graduate of Brigham Young University in psychology and employed by VitalSmarts of Provo.

Daniel is a graduate of Wasatch Academy and served in the Alpine German-speaking LDS Mission. He is currently attending Brigham Young University studying international relations and business and employed by Acrostak of Switzerland.