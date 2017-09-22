Hendricks~Rawlings

Sean and Rachael Hendricks, Midvale, and Kelly and Paula Christensen, Fairview are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Tailor Hendricks to Shad Rawlings, son of Corey and Mary Lou Rawlings, Moroni.

They will be married Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at the Start Up Building in Provo.

Grandparents of the bride are Betty Smith, Lehi, Marlin and Sherrie Christensen, St. George.

Grandparents of the groom are Larry and Pat Rawlings, Freedom, Ella Mae Faux, Moroni and the late Robert Faux.