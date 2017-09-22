Mary Ann Sorensen

Mary Ann Sorensen, our loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and teacher passed away Sept. 16, 2017 after a valiant fight with cancer. She never once complained of the pain or discomfort she was in and kept her sense of humor until the end.

She was born on Oct. 3, 1961 to Calvin and Mary Lu Garlick in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. She grew up working hard on the family farm in Fairview Utah.

She graduated from North Sanpete High School where she had served in the student council, drill team, and pep clubs. She later attended Snow College.

She married Mark Ray Sorensen on Dec. 5, 1987 and lived in Spring City, Utah. Together they had one daughter, Malinda Sorensen, who has been the light and joy of their lives. She enjoyed spending time with her family and would do anything for anyone regardless of the need. There was no person young or old that she would not go out of her way to help when needed.

She was always there to help and support her family and friends in whatever challenge life had thrown them. She loved life and had a great sense of humor. She liked watching her football and basketball games on TV and her evening rides around town with Malinda. She enjoyed her trips with her family to Washington, Mexico and Canada.

She has worked for the Mt. Pleasant Elementary School for the past 29 years, where she loved teaching kids to read. She loved her job and was always looking for any child that was in need of help. No one would go without if she could possible help it. It brought her great joy to see “her kids” learn and excel each new school year.

One of her greatest joys was running into former students and having them come running up to meet her with a hug and a smile and keeping up with their lives. She loved her Avon job and her “Avon Ladies” that she diligently kept track of for the last 29 years as well. There are countless number of lives that have been touched by her compassion and service. Heaven has truly gained an Angel of Mercy.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Ray and her daughter Malinda Sorensen; her parents, Calvin and Mary Lu Garlick; brother, Robert (Janeen) Garlick; sisters, Becky (Barry) Olsen, and Nancy Garlick; brothers-in-law, Michael (Jane) Sorensen, Neil (Kimberly) Sorensen; sister-in-law, Ruth (Joe) Nielson, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law: Lee Ray and Venice Sorensen.

The family would like to thank the nurses that work through hospice for their caring and professional services in her final hours.

A viewing will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Cedar Creek Ward in Spring City, Utah from 9-10:30 a.m. with burial in the Spring City Cemetery at 11 a.m. Online condolences Rasmussenmortuary.com.