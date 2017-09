Nancy and Cal Barnett 50th

Cal and Nancy (Jacobson) Barnett of Manti celebrated 50 years of marriage on Sept. 20, 2017.

They were blessed with three daughters: Stacey (Val) Hill of Chandler, Arizona; Shelley (Michael) Marlin of Acworth, Georgia; and Sharon (AJ) Mower of Manti and 12 grandchildren.

They enjoy spending time with their families, especially their grandchildren, and hope to celebrate many more years together.