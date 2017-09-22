Robbie Dee Hatfield

Robbie Dee Hatfield, 56, of Mayfield, Utah, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 26, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Dee and Sandra Hatfield. He had two sisters, Jaylene and Shelly. He married Cindy (Willden) Hatfield in May of 1984. Together, they had three children: Justin (Alicia) Hatfield of West Jordan; Dustin (Tiffany) Hatfield of Midvale; and Jessica Gorder of Salt Lake City.

Robbie was passionate about hunting and fishing. He loved fall in the mountains and shared his love for the outdoors with his father, brother-in-law, and especially, his two sons. He was very hard working and well known for helping everyone and anyone who needed him.

He had five grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, and they equally adored him. He always greeted everyone with an infectious smile and rosy cheeks. Robbie dedicated 23 years to UDOT where he made countless friends.

Graveside services and interment was held Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 in the Mayfield Cemetery at 1 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor for friends and family Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 from 1-5 p.m. at his son’s home in West Jordan. Please call for the address: Justin (801) 635-9526.

A donation may be made in his name to The ACPMP Research Foundation @ https://acpmp.org.