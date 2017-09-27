Council hears about economic potential of ConToy

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Sept. 28, 2017

MT. PLEASANT — The Mt Pleasant City Council heard about activities at the ConToy Arena and discussed the possibility of needing to install a pumping station to deliver culinary water to a new development at its meeting last week.

Jack Widdison, ConToy Arena manager, reported to the council at the Tuesday, Sept. 12 meeting on a high school rodeo to be held several days later with approximately 680 entries.

Widdison said even though ConToy did not have enough stalls for all the entries—in fact, no arena in Utah has that many stalls—ConToy has the potential to eventually construct that number of stall.

Doing so would possibly make the ConToy better than the arena in Spanish Fork, maybe even “the best in the state,” Widdison said.

In other discussion, Cody Griffith requested clarification regarding use of culinary water for irrigation. Griffith is contracted to purchase property just outside Mt Pleasant city limits that has an easement for hook-up to city culinary water.

Since the property does not have irrigation water rights, Griffith wanted an opinion from the council on whether he could use the culinary water for irrigating his lawn.

However, the underlying issue is that the property Griffith seeks to purchase is part of a development located above the city water tanks. At present, only 3 or 4 houses have been built, but the development has 20 lots.

This creates an issue for the city. State law mandates that any user of municipal water must be guaranteed a prescribed amount of water pressure. But the city does not have a pumping station above the city water tank, and continued development of lots might necessitate one.

Councilman Kevin Stallings told Griffith that, as much as he wanted to promote development and new residents for in the Mt Pleasant area, he could not guarantee that the city would not put restrictions on use of culinary water in the development in the future.

Brittny Adams, city pool manager, also came before the council. Adams, with the help of other city staff and Councilman Justin Atkinson, had reviewed and selected a new software program that would be used at the aquatic center for sale of tickets, reservation of times at the pool and the splash pad, and management of employee time.

The new software has the potential to be used in all city recreation programs, Adams said. It could keep track of inventory, allow outside users to look up calendars of events on-line, and enable people to make reservations without contacting an employee directly.

The annual fee for the software, $3,500, is somewhat steep, Adams said, but the price allows for unlimited use by the city, and automatic updates and maintenance of the software.

The council approved the request, starting with this year.