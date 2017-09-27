Elga Mae Braithwaite Nicholls

Elga Mae Braithwaite Nicholls, 88, of Manti, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 20, 2017. She was born Jan. 27, 1929 in Manti, to Clinton J and Eva Hall Braithwaite.

Elga married Erick M Nicholls on July 12, 1946 in Manti. Their marriage was later solemnized on July 12, 2011 in the Manti Temple. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2008.

Elga worked as a school lunch lady and also at the sewing and parachute plants. She was an active participant in the American Legion Auxiliary and Veterans Memorial Flag Project. She served in the Relief Society and as a Sunday School teacher.

She is survived by her children: Dale Lee Nicholls, Ephraim; Suzanne N. (John) Cox, Manti; Carol N. (Andy) Shaw, Ephraim; daughter-in-law, Betty Nicholls, Fountain Green; brother, Wallace Braithwaite; 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Erick; son, Glen Nicholls; daughter-in-law, Charmaine Nicholls; parents, Clinton and Eva; brothers, Lynn, Wayne and Carl Braithwaite; twin sisters, Maxine Peterson and Maurine Draper; brother and sister-in-laws, Latone, Rex, Earl, Liz and Orvella; great-granddaughter, Aspen Nicholls.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at noon in the Manti Tabernacle. Viewings were on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the church and also prior to services from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment were in the Manti City Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.