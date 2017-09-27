LaRita Lucille Peterson Beck

LaRita Lucille Peterson Beck passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sept. 21, 2017 in Mt. Pleasant. She was born May 26, 1934 in Indianola to Wallace and Lucile Peterson. She was married to Wayne G. Beck on June 10, 1953. Their marriage was later solemnized on Aug. 21, 1996 in the Manti LDS Temple.

LaRita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, co-worker, and friend. Her many talents consisted of intricate doilies, hankies, and Afghans. She was an amazing seamstress.

She enjoyed many years of thoroughbred horse racing, chasing their dream. Their yard was spectacular to all and she was very proud of her plate sized dahlias. Divinity, sweet rolls, clam chowder, and dumpling soup will never taste the same without her.

She was adored by her grandchildren and many friends. Her family was her lifeline. She retired as a bank manager for Wells Fargo Bank. She is survived by her children; David (Lorna) Beck, Diane (Kenneth) Lund, and Lorie (Don) Hardy, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great- grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents, Wallace and Lucile Peterson; and sisters Bertha and Diane. A viewing was held Sunday, Sept. 24 from 5-7 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary and then again from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant 5th Ward (Red church).

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 at the Mt. Pleasant 5th Ward. Interment services in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Allan Day and staff, Myron, Carol, and David Anderson, Stone Henge (Springville), Country Lane, and the Sanpete Valley Hospital staff. You all treated her like family and we are so grateful for you. Thank you.

