Rita Sorensen Allred returned to her loving Heavenly Father on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 at home. She was born in Moroni, Utah on May 28, 1935 to Niels Peter and Blanche Sorensen.

She was raised in Moroni and moved to Tulare, California her senior year, where she graduated from high school. Rita married Calvin M. Allred on Nov. 23, 1953 in the Manti LDS Temple. They are the parents of five children: Rowena, David, Keith, Colleen, and Karen. She was a full-time mother and homemaker and helped her husband run his sheep ranch operation. Rita loved being in the mountains surrounded by beauty and nature. She enjoyed creating a beautiful yard and home. She found joy and peace in listening to chirping birds, colorful flowers, white fluffy clouds, rainstorms, rainbows, and beautiful music.

An accomplished pianist, she played for many funerals, accompanied many vocal and instrumental performers, and was the ward organist for many years. Rita was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in various organizations.

She had a strong testimony and a sweet relationship with her Heavenly Father. One of the highlights of her life was serving with her husband as ordinance workers in the Manti LDS Temple and serving as full time missionaries in Hartford, Connecticut.

Rita is survived by her husband, Calvin Allred; five children, Rowena Adams, David (Jane) Allred, Keith Allred, Colleen (Lonny) Brown, and Karen (Gene) Peckham; 24 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and one brother. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, a brother, two half-sisters, a half-brother, and a daughter-in-law.

A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Fountain Green LDS Chapel. Friends and family may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., both at the Fountain Green LDS Chapel. Interment will be in the Fountain Green Cemetery.

