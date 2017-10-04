5K event will honor nurse who had passion for running, promote healing for community

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Oct. 6, 2017

MT. PLEASANT—Sanpete Valley Hospital is inviting people to race for good health, and a good cause, following the footsteps of a local nurse who encouraged her patients to run.

That nurse, Shauna Allen, who met an untimely death in an auto accident during the summer, will be remembered at a 5K race bearing her name this weekend.

“We thought this would be a great way to carry on Shauna’s enthusiasm for running and wellness, as well as serve as a healing event for all of our community,” SVH Nurse Manager Suzy Zahler, who said the idea came after she and other nurses saw numerous Facebook photos of Allan racing alongside family and friends.

The Shauna Allen Memorial 5K will honor Allen and other trauma victims and their families. Allen passed away after a head on collision with another driver in Duchesne County in July,

Registration for the run will begin Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Park Pavilion (880 S. 100 East) The race will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Allan was known as an avid runner by the people who knew her. Some of her patients said she would offer to run alongside them in races as a way to motivate and encourage them on the path to improved health.

Allan’s colleagues say the race feels like the right thing to do, given her long history of running.

Cost for the event is $15 per person, or $10 per person for families of three or more. In-person registration is required in order to receive the multiple-person discount.

Online registration will be available until the day of the race at www.sanpetehospital.org.

For more information about the race visit sanpetehospital.org or call the hospital at 435-462-2441.