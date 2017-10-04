Commission considers grab-bag of issues

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Oct. 6, 2017

MANTI — The Sanpete County Commission had a busy meeting last Tuesday, Sept. 5 and considered a number of issues, including changing the speed limit on Six Mile Canyon Road, a request to set up food booths at the fairgrounds during the Mormon Miracle Pageant, and a public hearing to consider adoption of an ordinance vacating several class D roads.

Residents living on Six Mile Canyon Road had complained to the commission for more than a year that ATV and off-road vehicles had been speeding up and down the road, creating safety and dust hazards.

A traffic study found that the road had several blind turns, hidden driveways and other traffic concerns meriting a change to the speed limit. The new speed limit should be no more than 20 miles per hour, according to the study.

Kevin Christensen, director of economic development, told the commission the Manti-LaSal National Forest supported the speed limit change, and Palisade State Park was willing to post signs at the boundary of the park to advise drivers of the speed limit.

The commission approved posting of new speed-limit signs on Six Mile Canyon Road.

Doug Christiansen approached the commission regarding using the Fairgrounds to set up food vendors for the Mormon Miracle Pageant. Christiansen gave the Commission a little of the history surrounding the “food court” that operated in conjunction with the pageant for many years.

It was located on 100 East, about a block away from the temple grounds. It was run by a committee of volunteers and was very popular.

According to Christiansen, several years ago, Manti City took over the supervision of food vendors, and, he said, communication between the city and the vendors had suffered. Christiansen claimed that the quality of vendors also suffered.

He told the Commission that two years ago, the food court had several empty spaces. And there were three vendors all selling cotton candy.

This year, after the old location was sold, the food court was moved behind the Old Historic Manti City Hall. Christiansen said that vendors told him that sales were down 30- 50 percent

Christiansen said he had asked Mike Bennett, chair of the fair board, if the fairgrounds could be used to set up food vendors. Although Bennett said yes, the agreement fell through. This led Christiansen to ask the commission for permission to set up the food vendors there next year.

Commission Chairwoman Claudia Jarrett told Christiansen that the commission would refer this matter to the Fairboard, through Commissioner Steve Lund. The operation of the fair and use of the fairgrounds were under their authority and should go there first, she said.

The public hearing to consider adoption of an ordinance to vacate a number of class D roads was part of a multi-year project to update and modernize the county transportation network map dating back to 1976.

According to Sanpete County Attorney Brody Kiesel, maintaining a county transportation system map is mandated by state statute, and the Sanpete County map is badly in need of updating. As part of that process, the commission has the authority to “vacate” the designation of certain roads as class D roads.

To “vacate” a road means that the county “vacates all rights, title, easements… whatsoever” to the road, and the county will not list the road as part of the public transportation system.

Kiesel said because private citizens may have an issue with the vacation of a road (or support the change), the public hearing was held to give them a forum for expressing their opinions. Kiesel noted that this hearing was not the end of the process, but only a step in a process that has a long way to go.