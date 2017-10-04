Dorthella Miller Jensen

Dorthella Miller Jensen, 92, passed away peacefully Oct. 2, 2017 in West Valley City. She was born July 23, 1925 in Manti to Alden and Zella Gregerson Miller. She married Burns A. Jensen on Nov. 15, 1945 in the Manti Utah Temple. He preceded her in death Sept. 16, 1983.

Dorthella was involved in the LDS church, where she was actively involved and served in numerous callings. She worked at the Gunnison Valley Hospital for several years as the X-Ray technician and Emergency Room supervisor.

After her husband passed away, Dorthella moved to North Carolina where she became a nanny for 17 years, and raised her second family, whom she loved dearly. She was still in contact with them up until the day of her passing. Her family was her whole world and she loved spending time with them.

She is survived by her children: Darwin (Gwen) Jensen, Gunnison; Lynett (Kay) Jensen, West Valley City; Paul (Paula) Jensen, Redmond; Larry (Janice) Jensen, Hurricane; Kevin (LaRene) Jensen, Paonia, Colorado; Jack (LeAnn) Jensen, Centerfield; her North Carolina family: Scott and Karen McGeary, Duram, and their three children; 25 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Leon (Ann) Miller, Salt Lake City; Ray (Robin) Miller, Salt Lake City; Lewis (Ann) Miller, Manti; Gregg (Venice Ann) Miller.

She is also preceded in death by parents; son, Roger (Lynn) Jensen; grandchildren: Burns Jensen, Crystal Stewart; brothers: Glenn, Kenneth, Ronald Miller; sister, Donna Lou Miller.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at noon in the Centerfield 2nd Ward Chapel, where friends may call Saturday morning from 10-11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Centerfield City Cemetery. Funeral Directors, Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina, and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.