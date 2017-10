Hatfield~Gillins

Jim and Penny Hatfield of Fairview are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Angela Mary Hatfield, to Chance Richard Gillins, son of Richard James and Melanie Gillins of Mt. Pleasant.

A celebration will be held at 35 N. Main, Spring City on Oct. 13 from 5:30-8 p.m. If we missed getting an invitation to you, please come and join us. We would love to have you attend.