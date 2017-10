LeVara Halverson Mitchell

LeVara Halverson Mitchell, 94, of Manti, passed away on Oct. 3, 2017 in Lehi.

LeVara was born on April 6, 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Owen Mitchell on March 2, 2016.

LeVara is survived by her children: Anna Pearson, June Willes, Louise Johnson, Brad Mitchell and Mindy Young.

Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.