Mathel Walker Anderson

Mathel Walker Anderson peacefully passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Mathel Walker was born on Oct. 13, 1926 in Lyman, Wyoming. She was the fourteenth child born to Levi Orson Walker and Amelia Jane Grow. Mathel was seven years old when her mother passed away. She was very close to her father and her siblings.

She was the first in her family to graduate from high school and LDS seminary. She moved to Wales, Utah to live with her sister Theo; and that is where she met her sweetheart, LaRay Neal Anderson. They were married Dec. 20, 1945. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on June 13, 1946.

Mathel and LaRay were blessed with six sons: Ivan, Russell, Lester, Guy, Spencer and Neal. She loved her daughters-in-law as much as her boys. She enjoyed music and played the accordion, piano and organ. She served as the ward organist for many years. She loved to crochet and took great pride in providing an altar cloth she had crocheted for the Manti Temple.

She loved to do family history work and served at the LDS Church History Center. She was dedicated to her family and friends and served in many church callings. After LaRay passed away in 2005, she served several church missions and as a temple worker.

She was hard working, determined, fun, entertaining and loving. She passed on many of these same qualities to her children. She was very creative but her best work was reserved for her posterity. She had many interesting jobs in her life including: doctor’s assistant, secretary, veterinary’s assistant and janitor. She was never afraid of work and provided well for her family. She instilled her work ethic in her children from a very young age.

Mathel was blessed with 24 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, and 18 siblings. We would like to acknowledge and thank the Beehive House and Icare Home Health and Hospice for their loving service.

She will be laid to rest in the Wales Cemetery next to her sweetheart LaRay on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Services will be held in the Sanpitch Ward in Wales. A viewing will be at noon with the Funeral Services at 1 p.m. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com.