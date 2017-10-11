Allison Boudreaux pleads guilty to new charges

By James Tilson and Suzanne Dean

Staff writers

Oct. 12, 2017

MANTI—Allison Boudreaux, who was charged with crimes indirectly connected to the Fullwood double murder case in 2012, has pleaded guilty to new charges.

Boudreaux agreed to cooperate with the prosecution and to testify against Logan McFarland, the primary defendant in the double murder of Leroy and Dorthea Fullwood.

Her cooperation, among other factors, helped keep her out of prison for the Fullwood-related charges. But with the new charges, her luck may run out.

Boudreaux pleaded guilty Wednesday, Sept. 27 in 6th District Court to one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of oxocodone. In a plea arrangement, several other charges, including one count of child endangerment, were dropped. Judge Wallace Lee set sentencing for Nov. 22.

Boudreaux, 51, has a history of drug abuse going back many years. According to court records and proceedings, at the time of the Fullwood murders, Logan McFarland and Angela Atwood, both drug users, were living at her home in Moroni. The two of them ended up going on a crime spree together through Utah and Nevada.

In late December, 2012 Boudreaux helped the McFarland and Atwood burglarize a house in Mt. Pleasant, apparently to get money for drugs. Boudreaux distracted the homeowner in the yard of the home while McFarland and Atwood entered and took belongings.

Later the same night, Boudreaux and Atwood dropped McFarland off on foot in Mt. Pleasant with the expectation he would engage in more thievery to get more drug money. That was the night he ended up shooting and killing the Fullwoods.

Following the murders, Boudreaux was arrested and charged with burglary and obstruction of justice. She was held in the Sanpete County Jail for nearly a year. She was released after agreeing to testify against McFarland if his case went to trial.

A little more than four years later, the McFarland and Atwood cases were resolved with both defendants pleading guilty. At that point, Boudreaux came up for sentencing on the burglary and obstruction of justice charges. Sanpete County Attorney Brody Keisel asked Judge Lee to send her to prison.

“I feel a lot of pressure today because of the magnitude of the crime,” Lee said at the time of sentencing. But he said, “I’m not comfortable with prison in this case.”

He sentenced Boudreaux to 180 days in jail, with credit for time served, which meant she would serve no additional jail time. He also sentenced her to 36 months of probation and fined her $1,024.

Part of the rationale for the sentence was information presented in court about the progress Boudreaux had made in her life in years since the murders.

Her attorney said she had finished her GED, completed drug court for a second time and stayed off drugs for three years. “If ever there was a successful turnaround, this is it,” the attorney said.

In a tearful statement, Boudreaux said, “I’m doing so good, and I’m clean, and I want to stay that way.”

But three months later, when probation officers made a surprise visit to her home, they found drug paraphernalia, oxocodone and carisoprodol, a frequently abused prescription drug.

A blood test and urinalysis found methamphetamine and oxocodone in Boudreaux’s system. Officers also found a 16-year-old from Vernal living in the home. The youth also tested positive for methamphetamines.

After filing new charges, Keisel said, “I’m sad to see that even after given the multiple chances she has had with the criminal justice system, she apparently still refuses to change. I recommended a prison sentence last time she was before the court and I intend to do the same now. Ms. Boudreaux deserves to be in prison.”

In the court hearing in late September, Boudreaux’s present defense attorney, Matthew Jube, asked for a presentence report to be completed and said he wanted to review the report to prepare an argument in Boudreaux’s behalf, presumably to try to keep her out of prison.