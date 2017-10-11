County fairgrounds grandstand assembly delayed by discovery of irrigation pipes underground

Oct. 12, 2017

MANTI—The discovery of irrigation pipe in unexpected locations underneath the Sanpete County Fairgrounds is slowing down assembly of the new grandstand, a consulting engineer told the Sanpete County Commission last week.

Garrick Willden, engineer with Jones & DeMille, said workers have bumped into the irrigation lines in locations where no one associated with the project knew they existed.

Commissioner Steve Lund, who is the county commission liaison with the Fairboard, said, “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

Before workers put up the grandstand, they need to level the ground under the structure. When they run into the irrigation pipes, they have to dig them out or cut them off to complete the leveling.

Willden told the commissioners that workers have dug the footings for the grandstands, and concrete should be poured within two weeks. Cold weather is becoming a factor in pouring concrete, and the contractor may have to cover the concrete at night if temperatures continue to go down.

Workers have also started working on sewer lines. The main sewer line connection has already been made, and workers are digging trenches for lines running between the new grandstand and arena, and older parts of the fairgrounds.

By the end of October, the contractor hopes to begin putting up the grandstand itself.

In other discussion, Linda Christiansen, administrative assistant in the Sanpete County Building Department, asked for approval to post a full-time opening for a building inspector.

She explained that John Brinkerhoff, one of two inspectors in the department, had given notice of plans to leave the department and go back to his private contracting business.

Christiansen said the inspector position was very difficult to fill because of the number of certifications required.

The other full-time inspector, Tracy Christensen, is scheduled to retire in about five years. Christiansen said it was important to fill the position as soon as possible to have someone in place who take over from Christensen.

She added that the recent rise in new construction had put a strain on a department that was already struggling to stay on top of its work load.

The commission approved the posting.