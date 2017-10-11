Dan K. Wintch

John Ferral Stilson, 60, of Indianola, passed away Oct. 4, 2017 at his home.

He was born April 19, 1957 in San Diego, California to Fred Ferral and Shirley Mae Bushman Stilson.

He had his own construction business for over 20 years in the Provo area, which continued after he moved back to Sanpete County. For several years, he was very proud to be employed at Wasatch Academy in a maintenance position.

John enjoyed camping in Fairview Canyon. Fishing was part of that outdoor enjoyment. His biggest passion was raising wolves at the home he built, which is why he came back to Sanpete County.

John is survived by his wife, Donna Sue Loftis; children, Shianne Stilson (Mike) Anderson; Cody (Lesley) Perry; Breanna (Duane) Sikes; Sierra Benson; Aaron Loftis; Amber (Tyler) Lorimor; Megan Ervin; Lacey Ervin; step-mother, Claudia Stilson; siblings, Chris (Kevin) Elmer; Jason (Kelli) Stilson; Lonnie Stilson and eight grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dustin Stilson.

2 Timothy 4:6-8: “For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 N. 100 West in Mt. Pleasant.