Inside our Schools

Compiled by Linda Petersen

Oct. 12, 2017

ALL SCHOOLS

Next week is the Utah Education Association convention. There will be no school on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 19 and 20 in either school district. In South Sanpete, Wednesday, Oct 18 will be early-out day with school dismissed at 1:40 p.m. Dismissal will be the normal time in the North Sanpete School District.

WASATCH ACADEMY

Students in Dr. Jason Friedman’s history classes recently participated in three separate field trips to the Fairview Museum of History and Art to search out artifacts and information on Sanpete area history.

Friedman uses all the resources he can to teach students (many of whom are from foreign countries) about the history of Sanpete County. His approach is to teach by eras and centuries, progressing to the present day.

EPHRAIM ELEMENTARY

On Monday, which was Columbus Day, the second grade enjoyed a field trip to Lynn and Julie Poulson’s home, where there is a replica pirate ship in the backyard. While there, the students learned about Christopher Columbus.

Beginning today, the students started their annual pumpkin patch field trips to Beck Family Farms in Centerfield. Students learn about how pumpkins are grown and get to enjoy the straw maze and pick out their own pumpkins.

The fourth grade will visit the farm today (Thursday), and the fifth grade will make the trip tomorrow (Friday).

First-grade students get to go Tuesday, Oct. 17, and the second and third grades will go on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The kindergarten students will wait until Monday, Oct. 23 for their field trip.

GUNNISON VALLEY ELEMENTARY

The fifth grade will present its USA historical play for parents and the other students today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. and tomorrow (Friday) at 12:45 p.m.

GUNNISON VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

There will be a spirit assembly, tomorrow (Friday) highlighting soccer and volleyball at 12:30 p.m.

MANTI HIGH SCHOOL

Students in industrial arts courses visited Snow College’s Richfield campus for Manufacturing Day last Thursday, Oct. 5. While there, they learned about the industrial machining, welding, industrial mechanics and industrial manufacturing programs offered on the Richfield campus.