Library Corner

GUNNISON CITY LIBRARY

The adult book club will discuss “The Chosen” by Chaim Potok on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

Preschool storytimes are Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

The library now has a digital scanner where you can scan photos, slides and negatives for free. Just bring a CD or thumb drive to save the files. If you would like to print them out, normal printing costs apply.

Library hours are Mondays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 1-7 p.m.; Wednesdays,11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed Sundays and holidays. Call the library at 435-528-3104.

MT. PLEASANT CITY LIBRARY

The adult book club will meet on Monday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. and will be discussing

“The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah.

Preschool Storytimes are Wednesdays at 11:15 p.m.

Homeschoolers can enjoy activities Wednesdays Oct. 18 and 25 at 1 p.m.

Bedtime stories will focus on cats on Thursday, Oct 19 at 6:30 p.m. Bring the family and wear your pajamas if you like.

The library is starting a Magic Treehouse Club beginning Friday, Oct 27 at 2:45 p.m. for first through third-grade aged children. They will kick off with the book “Mummies in the Morning.”

Library hours are Monday and Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Sundays and holidays. Call the library at 435-462-3240.

EPHRAIM CITY LIBRARY

The adult reading club is taking a break this month but will be back next month on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.

The library staff is currently planning some Halloween activities but had not decided on dates and times as of press time. Librarian Lori Voshall said to check the library’s Facebook page for that information.

Preschool storytime is 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Library hours are Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed Sundays and holidays. Call the library at 435-283-4544.

MANTI LIBRARY

Story hour is Wednesdays at 11a.m.

The staff is putting together a Haunted Library for Halloween night. Check with the library for more details.

They are also sponsoring a pumpkin carving contest. Bring yours in to be displayed at the library. Winners will be picked on Halloween.

The free preschool is ongoing on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They are currently taking names for next year.

The library is hoping to get a writing group going. If you’re interested, talk to Librarian Lynnzie Williams.

Library hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Sundays and holidays. Call the library at 435-835-2201.

FOUNTAIN GREEN CITY LIBRARY

The adult book club will meet on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. to discuss “A Man called Ove” by Fredrik Bachman.

The library has kicked off its fall reading program for readers K-12th grade. Young readers can earn tickets for prize drawings and prizes after they have read 10 books.

Regular library hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m. at Fountain Green City Hall, 260 W. 100 North

On Friday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the library will hold its annual boutique at the Dance Hall, 160 S. State Street. Sixteen vendors, including two food trucks, will be selling a variety of items.

There will be drawings for several prizes including gift certificates for oil changes, a tied quilt and a full lamb, cut and wrapped. Tickets can be bought in advance at Beck’s Auto, Shep’s Grill, the city offices or at the event.