Runners honor former nurse Shauna Allen with 5K memorial race on Saturday

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Oct. 12, 2017

MT. PLEASANT—More than 130 people gathered at Mt. Pleasant City Park on Saturday morning and shivered in the cold as they queued up to begin the Shauna Allen 5K Memorial race.

The race, which began at 8:30 a.m., was organized to remember Allen, who served as a nurse at Sanpete Valley Hospital for more than 10 years before dying in a car accident in June in Duchesne County.

“We were pleased with the support of this community,” said Ryan Robison, director of nursing.

According to Shauna Watts, hospital communications specialist, proceeds from the race will go to the Sanpete Valley Hospital Foundation to be used for new emergency equipment and continuing trauma education for the ER staff.

The idea for the race came from Allen’s nurse colleagues.

“As we looked at her pictures on Facebook, we noticed many were of several different races with family, co-workers and community members,” said Suzy Zahler, nurse manager at Sanpete Valley. “We thought this would be a great way to carry on Shauna’s enthusiasm for running and wellness, as well as serve as a healing event for all of our community.”