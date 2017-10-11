Senior Style

Compiled by Max Higbee

Oct. 12, 2017

Senior Center Menu

Thursday, October 12: BBQ ribs, mixed vegetables, baked potatoes, peaches, wheat bread, milk

Monday, October 16: Cook’s Choice

Tuesday, October 17: Chicken cacciatore, rice pilaf, vegetables, cottage cheese with pineapple, snickerdoodle, milk

Wednesday, October 18: Ham, baked potato with sour cream, vegetables, applesauce, bread, milk

Thursday, October 19: Beef enchiladas, chips and salsa, Spanish rice, California vegetable blend, fruit, milk

Monday, October 23: Baked fish, steak fries, steamed cabbage with shredded carrots, fruit, bread, milk

Tuesday, October 24: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, peas, tropical fruit, dinner roll, milk

Wednesday, October 25: Ham or turkey hoagie with cheese, marinated garden salad, potato chips, mandarin orange Jell-O salad, milk

Thursday, October 26: Corn chowder with bacon, saltine crackers, pineapple, carrot cake, milk

Monday, October 30: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, Mexican corn, tropical fruit cup, chocolate crinkle cookie, milk

Tuesday, October 31: Chili, breadstick, applesauce, Halloween cupcake, milk

Senior Center Activities

Ephraim: There is a board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m., followed by a potluck at noon. For non-committee members, the meal will cost $2.50.

On Monday, Oct. 30 there will be a pizza dessert for $2.50, followed by free bingo.

The Senior Center is available to rent on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The Senior Center’s van, which seats 13, is also available for rent. Call the Senior Center at 283-6310 or 283-6666 to arrange a rental.

Mt. Pleasant: There will be quilting at the Senior Center from 9-11:30 a.m. every Monday and Tuesday morning.

On Oct. 18, there will be a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Walker’s group will meet following that.

The Senior Center will be selling raffle tickets at Terrel’s Market from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 20, 21, 27, and 28. The winner of the raffle will be given a quilt, all proceeds go towards maintaining the Senior Center and funding its activities.