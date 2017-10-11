Sgt. Len Gasser will serve as interim police chief, while Ephraim interviews applicants

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Oct. 12, 2017

EPHRAIM—Ephraim City has closed the application period in its search for a new police chief.

As of a meeting of the City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 4, the city had received 13 applications, reported City Manager Brant Hanson at that meeting.

Hanson noted that most of those applicants were local to Utah and Sanpete County, although two of the applications came from out of state.

The city has retained the firm of Strategic Government Resources to develop questions for the applicants during the interview process. However, Hanson said that he and Mayor Richard Squire are still discussing the exact procedure they wish to use in selecting the city’s next chief, and may even re-open the search if no current applicant is found to be satisfactory.

“It’s all about finding the right person,” said Hanson. “We want someone that fits with the town and its citizens, and with the officers that are already here.”

At the same meeting, the city council approved the appointment of Sgt. Len Gasser to be interim police chief while the search for a new permanent chief continues. Gasser had earlier submitted his name for consideration to the post, but has since withdrawn.

The council voted to award retired Chief Ron Rasmussen with his service firearm and his badge for his many years of service to the city.