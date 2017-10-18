Johannes Hardy Springer

Johannes Hardy “Joe” Springer, age 83, passed away Oct. 13, 2017 in Provo, Utah. He was born on March 10, 1934 to Johannes Dirk and Adeline Hardy Springer in Fort Benton, Montana. Joe married Sharon Moss on Oct. 30, 1959 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

Joe spent his early childhood on his grandfather’s ranch in Geraldine, Montana and loved to visit whenever he could. He attended elementary school in Salt Lake City. The family moved to Richfield, Utah in the 40’s and he graduated from Richfield High School with the class of 1953. He continued his education at BYU, the U of U, and graduated from the School of Mortuary Science at UCLA. He served an LDS Mission in the Netherlands.

Joe joined his father in the mortuary business in 1959 and owned and operated Springer Turner Funeral Home in Richfield and Salina until his death. He was an active member of the Utah Funeral Directors Association, where he served for many years on the board of directors, and as the President from 1991 to 1992.

Joe was heavily involved in his community of Salina and the surrounding areas. He served many years as an EMT, and an EMT trainer. He helped start the first ambulance service that served the Salina area. He served on the Salina City Council, and he volunteered in many local organizations including the Jaycees, Lions Club and American Legion. He also served in the Utah Air National Guard. He was a member of the LDS church where he served as a bishop and many other callings in his local ward. Joe loved people, and took any opportunity to serve and or socialize.

Joe loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed being outdoors. He liked hunting, fishing and four-wheeling with his sons, and he had a special love for boating on Lake Powell.

Joe is survived by his wife Sharon Springer of Salina; sons: Kelly (Ellen) Springer of Delta; Gaylan (Kristen) Springer of Delta; Blake Springer of Salina; His sister Claudia (Norris) Cook of Torrey; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Cherry Eastmond; daughters: Sheila Springer; Linda Jacobsen.

The family would like to thank the Cardiac ICU at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center for the loving care of our father. – Especially Phil.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at the Salina Stake Center.

Burial with military honors provided by the Salina American Legion Post #36, under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

