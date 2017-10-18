Lecture will discuss importance of U.S. Constitution

Thirty years ago, Sanpete County commemorated the 200th anniversary of the U. S. Constitution. Now it is urgent that this inspired document take center stage here again.

Don Fotheringham will detail the “Silent Crisis at the Utah State Capitol” in a public meeting held in the Manti City building at 50 South Main St., next Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Don, a marine in World War II, including the Iwo Jima campaign, has devoted his life to the defense of the U.S. Constitution and to the promulgation of its principles in the tradition of the Founding Fathers.

The importance of protecting the U. S. Constitution cannot be overstated. First and foremost, it was “suffered to be established” by God and He has charged that it “should be maintained for the rights and protection of all flesh.” He holds us, the people, responsible to keep it safe.

Surely, we who are heirs of the early patriots who pledged their “lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor” and those through ensuing decades, in war and peace, who have paid the price of liberty, can find time in our busy lives to become informed and take appropriate action at this crucial time.

Jane A. Braithwaite

Manti