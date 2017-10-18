Mayors wife making progress in her recovery following car collision

PROVO—Marjorie Monnett, the wife of Spring City Mayor Jack Monnett, who was critically injured in a collision with a garbage truck on Aug. 18, is making significant progress, according to the Spring City recorder.

Dixie Earl, who is in regular contact with the mayor and therefore stays updated on the progress of the mayor’s wife, says Marjorie Monnett, 69, was recently released from Utah Valley Regional Medical Center (UVRMC) to a rehabilitation facility.

Marjorie Monnett is sitting up in a wheelchair, is talking, is slowly getting her memory back and is figuring out what happened to her, Earl says.

Three vertebrae were damaged in the accident. Earl says Monnett has intermittent feeling in her legs.

The rehabilitation center plans to focus on occupational therapy for now but has “not given up on walking,” Earl says.

“She’s such a trooper,” Earl says, and has talked about getting out and doing her Christmas shopping.

The accident happened on U.S. 89 in Sterling when a North Sanpete Disposal truck pulled out of Gunnison Reservoir Road onto the highway without stopping and collided with the car Monnett was driving. She was LifeFlighted to UVRMC.