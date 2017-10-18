Mt. Pleasant ‘going purple’ to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Oct. 19, 2017

MT. PLEASANT—In observation of domestic violence awareness month, the Kammy Mae Foundation is “painting the town purple” by hanging purple ribbons all over town, and planning a fundraising event for this weekend.

“Domestic violence is a huge issue in this state and people need to help bring awareness to it and start making changes,” said Tammy Coates, foundation founder and mother of Kammy Mae Edmunds, a local woman who lost her life in what is believed to have been a domestic violence-related homicide.

The Kammy Mae Foundation will be hosting a “battle of the bands” fundraiser tomorrow at the ConToy Arena at 7 p.m.

Coates says 28 lives have been lost due to domestic violence in Utah so far during 2017.

She and other members of the foundation asked local businesses on Mt. Pleasant’s Main Street to display posters showing a purple ribbon, the sign of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and information about the fundraiser.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is October, but to those of us who were a victim and are now survivors or have known a victim, every month is domestic violence awareness month,” Coates says.