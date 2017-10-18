Preliminary hearing set for suspect in Mt. Pleasant Maverik armed robbery

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Oct. 19, 2017

MANTI—One of two suspects apprehended for a crime spree that included car theft, arson and the armed robbery of Maverik in Mt. Pleasant is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 1.

Luis David Cuevas, 18, Payson, had an initial appearance on Wednesday, Oct 11, followed by a court appearance in front of Judge Marvin Bagley on Monday, during which the preliminary hearing was set.

Cuevas is charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; four counts of theft, all second-degree felonies; one count of arson, a third-degree felony; two counts of burglary of a vehicle, both Class A misdemeanors; and one count of obstruction of justice, a Class A misdemeanor.

Cuevas was apprehended last week by Springville police following a high-speed pursuit in a Kia Optima sedan that had been stolen from Derek Wright of Ephraim.

Police lost Cuevas and any potential accomplices inside the vehicle during the chase after the suspects abandoned their stolen getaway vehicle in a Springville church parking lot. Police later picked them up on the west side of town.

Police also apprehended 34-year old Medina-Medina Emiliano with Cuevas. Information from the Springville Police Department reported both Cuevas and Emiliano as having been seen fleeing the church parking lot.

According to probable cause (PC) statements issued out of Ephraim and Mt. Pleasant, upon apprehension Cuevas was interviewed by Detective Chad Nielson of the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Nathan Taylor of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Officer Troy Lewis of the Ephraim City Police Department.

After being read his Miranda rights and agreeing to speak with the officers, according to police information, Cuevas admitted to participating in the armed robbery of Maverik. He also admitted to burglarizing several vehicles, being involved with the theft and arson of a black Honda Civic, stealing Wright’s Kia and driving during the high-speed pursuit in Utah County.

According to Sgt. Jason McCoy of the Springville Police Department, a witness observed Wright’s stolen Kia being unloaded into a trailer home at 1076 N. 300 West in Springville. After being unloaded, the stolen vehicle was driven away by its possessors.

Items recovered from the address have since been positively identified as items burglarized from vehicles in Sanpete, including three 22. Caliber rifles that were stolen from the inside of a Toyota Tacoma owned by Sanpete resident Nate Kiesel.

Cuevas is currently being held in the Sanpete County Jail on a cash-only bail of $100,000 at the request of the investigating officers for reasons of “inherent risk to the public” and “the unknown whereabouts” of other involved suspects.