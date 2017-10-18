Scott Earl Jones

Scott Earl Jones, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in his home in Manti.

Scott was born June 1, 1970 in Mesa, Arizona, where he grew up, attended Mesa High School and Mesa Community College LDS Institute. After high school, Scott served as a youth tour guide at the Mesa, Arizona LDS Temple grounds for nine years.

Scott moved with his parents to Manti in 1999 and has served as an usher for the Mormon Miracle Pageant for the last 19 years.

Scott’s biggest love and greatest past-time included sports of any kind. He could often be found watching sporting events for his favorite teams, which included Mesa High School, Manti High School, Snow College, Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves (Dale Murphy), and the Chicago Cubs. He spent his life, and made many friends at softball fields across the country, especially in Arizona and Utah.

His family and friends celebrate the completion of a 47 year journey against unimaginable odds. His life was fraught with challenges and trials that few can scarcely imagine. Throughout his journey, he had the ability to lift, comfort and inspire all who came in contact with him. He was quick with a smile and firm with a handshake to everyone he met, and no one was a stranger.

Scott is survived by his parents, Wayne and Vatia Jones of Manti; siblings Susan (Mark), Thompson of Grandview, Missouri; Rich (Francie), Jones of Price; and Gerri (Rich), Keiser of West Jordan; 11 nieces and nephews, six great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Julia Jones and Herman and Eva Oviatt.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Manti Stake Center, 555 E. Union, Manti. A visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 from 6-8 p.m, and again from 9-10:30 a.m, prior to services. Interment will be in the Manti City Cemetery.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LDS Humanitarian Fund. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.