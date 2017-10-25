Ephraim Pumpkin Walk, new fall festival, scheduled for this weekend

By Max Higbee

Staff writer

Oct. 26, 2017

EPHRAIM—Ephraim City is hosting a Pumpkin Walk, a weekend fall festival to prepare for Halloween.

The event starts Friday at 7 p.m. at the Pioneer Park behind Maverik on Main Street, and continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The fair kicks off with a pumpkin carving contest in the park Friday at 7 p.m. Anybody wishing to enter a pumpkin to be judged should bring it to the park at 6:30 p.m.

That evening, the Ephraim City Library is presenting a screening of the Halloween classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, rated PG. The film tells the story of Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween Town. Jack finds a door to Christmas Town and decides to adopt the holiday, with disastrous results.

Members of the public can enter the chili cook-off Friday night. Entry forms can be picked up at the library.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a fair in Pioneer Park featuring craft and business vendor stalls, games and food. Meanwhile, storytellers will entertain festival-goers with captivating tales.

Any questions concerning the festival can be directed to the Ephraim City Office at 283-4631.