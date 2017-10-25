Ephraim renews Brant Hanson’s city manager contract

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Oct. 26, 2017

EPHRAIM—The Ephraim City Council has renewed the employment contract of City Manager Brant Hanson.

At a meeting Oct. 18, the council extended Hanson’s contract for an additional five years at $87,943 per year, along with retirement and health insurance benefits. The renewal did not occasion any debate and was unanimously approved by the council.

The council was also introduced to and oversaw the swearing in of the new Youth City Council.

The members of the Youth City Council are Kjerstin Birch, Audi Squire, Kaylin Morris, Cody Alder, Jenna Bailey, Denali Baker, Tim Krzymowski, Kalani Wallace, Ellie Christensen, Karli Arnoldsen, Keyera Cox, Anna Johnson, Anna Allred, Andrew Olsen, Jessica Cornelsen, Jason Thomas, Fidel Sanchez, Ethan Ostler, Emma Allred, Janna Thompson, Trevor Steck, Mason Thompson, Trevor Trythall, and Aleya Hardy.