Hawks finish volleyball seeded second; Manti and Gunnison fail to qualify for state tourney

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Oct. 26, 2017

As the volleyball season wraps up, some Sanpete teams are head and shoulders above the rest.

The North Sanpete High School Lady Hawks finished their regular season with a 15-9 overall and 9-2 in-conference record and qualified for the Utah State 3A volleyball tournament. They are the No. 2 seed from Region 15.

The Lady Hawks played the No. 6 seed from Region 14, Providence Hall High School of Herriman, on Wednesday in Orem, but the score was unavailable at press time.

The Manti High School volleyball team traveled to Emery on Oct. 17 and lost 3-0 (14-25, 10-25, 12-5). The Lady Templars finished the season 2-21-1 overall and 0-12 in-conference, and did not qualify for the state tournament.

The Utah State 3A volleyball tournament was yesterday and today. Results will be covered next week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17 the Gunnison Valley High volleyball team (7-10 overall, 4-7 conf.) traveled to North Sevier, and lost 3-2 (25-18, 13-25, 25-28, 23-25, 9-15).

They also played on Tuesday, Oct. 24, hosting Enterprise High School of Washington County, but the score was unavailable at press time.

The Utah State 2A volleyball tournament is on Friday and Saturday in Orem. Final seedings have not yet been made.