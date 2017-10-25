Hawks football finishes with winless season after loss to Union, 42-20

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Oct. 26, 2017

ROOSEVELT—Playing what would be its last game of the season, the North Sanpete Hawks football team lost their first round play-off game to the Union High School Cougars 42-20 last week.

The game, which took place on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Union High School, was a different story from the teams’ last match against each other.

The two teams had played earlier this year, where Union had narrowly won 27-21. But this time, the Cougars were able to blow the game open by taking advantage of Hawk turnovers to score 21 points in the second quarter. The Hawks threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles through the game.

The Hawks tried to keep up, scoring touchdowns in the second and third quarters. But the Cougars were able to rack up 441 yards of offense, 328 to quarterback Lincoln Labrum en route to their victory.

The Hawks ended their year winless. This year’s team was fairly young, and will have a greater number of returning starters and upper classmen to build on this year’s experience.