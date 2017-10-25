Inside our Schools

Compiled by Linda Petersen

Oct. 26, 2017

EPHRAIM ELEMENTARY

Next week, Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 is Safety Awareness Week. The Halloween parade is on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 12:50 p.m.

EPHRAIM MIDDLE SCHOOL

Next week, Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, is Red Ribbon Week, which promotes staying drug-free. Students can wear costumes to school for Halloween next Tuesday, Oct. 31.

GUNNISON VALLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

There will be a Halloween dance at the school next Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

GUNNISON VALLEY HIG SCHOOL

There will be a schoolwide blood drive next Tuesday, Oct. 31 in the small wrestling gym from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The drive is open to the public. To schedule an appointment or for more information, log on to redcrossblood.org and enter the Sponsor Code: Gunnison, or contact Melissa Judy 851-6843.

FAIRVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

There will be a Scholastic Book Fair during the school day Nov. 1 to 3 and during parent-teacher conferences next Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 1 and 2.

PTA shirt orders have been extended to Nov. 3. If you need a new order form, please contact the office.

MANTI ELEMENTARY

Today is picture makeup day.

Next Tuesday, Oct. 31, students will enjoy a special brunch at 10:30 a.m. They will be excused at 11:30 a.m. to go home and get into costumes. The parade begins at 12:15 p.m. There will be class parties in the school after the parade.

NORTH SANPETE HIGH SCHOOL

During flex time tomorrow, there will be a Hawk Talk about social media. The school does Hawk Talks about five times a year to inform students and to address matters the administration feels are important. Instructors will show a short video about the effects of social media on a person’s moods. A discussion will follow.

Students in the GEAR UP college readiness program at North Sanpete High School recently had the opportunity to check

NORTH SANPETE MIDDLE SCHOOL

End of the quarter is Oct. 30 which is different from the high school and elementary schools. This was done in an effort to equalize the length of each quarter.

Students can dress up to scare away drugs and bullying next Tuesday, Oct. 31.