Manti Templar football team beats Judge Memorial 30-14 in playoffs

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Oct. 26, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY—The Manti Templars defeated the Judge Memorial Bulldogs, 30-14, last Thursday Oct. 19 in a first-round playoff game at Judge Memorial.

Manti relied on its running game to control possession of the football, and the clock. Lance Fowles and Dallin Rasmussen were both able to find ample running room and set up the Templars to score in each quarter.

In the second quarter, Judge Memorial took advantage of Templar turnovers to even the score with Manti 14-14. But in a strange ending to the first half, the Bulldogs picked off a Kle King pass, but then committed a penalty inside their own end zone and gave the Templars a safety just as time expired. That made the score 16-14 at the half.

In the second half, the Templar defense clamped down on the Bulldogs and did not allow another score for the rest of the game.

The Templar running game continued to dominate the game, as Dallin Rasmussen and Jayce Miller each added a touchdown to make the final score 30-14.

Manti travels to Bluffdale on Friday to the Summit Academy Bears. Game time is 5 p.m.