Senior Style

Oct. 26, 2017

Senior Center Menu

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Ham or turkey hoagie with cheese, marinated garden salad, potato chips, mandarin orange Jell-O salad, milk

Thursday, Oct. 26: Corn chowder with bacon, saltine crackers, pineapple, carrot cake, milk

Monday, Oct. 30: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, Mexican corn, tropical fruit cup, chocolate crinkle cookie, milk

Tuesday, Oct. 31: Chili, breadstick, applesauce, Halloween cupcake, milk

Senior Center Activities

Ephraim: On Monday, Oct. 30 there will be a pizza dessert for $2.50, followed by free bingo.

The senior center is available to rent on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The senior center’s van, which seats 13, is also available for rent. Call the senior center at 283-6310 or 283-6666 to arrange a rental.

Mt. Pleasant: There will be quilting at the senior center from 9-11:30 a.m. every Monday and Tuesday morning.

The Senior Center will be selling raffle tickets at Terrel’s Market from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 27-28. The tickets will be entered to win a quilt. All proceeds go towards maintaining the senior center and funding its activities.