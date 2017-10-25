Snow Men’s soccer team splits final games of season, final record is 11-6

By Emily Staley

Staff writer

Oct. 26, 2017

PRICE—The Snow College Men’s soccer team finished off the season with both a win and a loss over the weekend.

The Badgers battled Utah State University Eastern (USUE) on Thursday, Oct. 19 in Price, winning 7-2. Then they played against the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Henderson, Nevada with a disappointing 1-2 loss.

USUE seemed to have no chance at winning Thursday’s game against the Badgers. The game barely even began when freshman Jaydon Humphries scored the first goal in only the 2nd minute, assisted by freshman Renan Gomes.

Freshman Jose Peña then assisted sophomore Sam BamberLister to score Snow’s second goal in the 10th minute. USUE hit the net for their first goal in the 13th minute. That didn’t dampen the Badgers spirits, as they scored the next 5 goals.

Peña then scored a goal of his own in the 18th minute unassisted, followed by another goal from BamberLister in the 17th minute.

Freshman Kade Jorgensen took the next goal for the Badgers in the 34th minute with the assistance of sophomore Luis Miguel. Just 13 minutes later, freshman Diogo Soares hit the net with the assistance of Renan Gomes.

Gomes then took it away in the 61st minute, scoring Snow’s seventh and final goal of the game. USUE added a goal of their own to finish up the game in the 81st minute, but that had no impact on the Badgers, as they were already well beyond reach.

Saturday’s game was rough for the Badgers. The game started off with the first goal of the game going to CSN in the 11th minute

After 62 minutes of moving the ball up and down the field, CSN managed to put another ball in the goal in the 73rd minute.

Snow ended the game on a bittersweet note with a goal by freshman Jaydon Humphries that just wasn’t enough to pull a victory for the Badgers.

The team ended the season with 11 wins and six losses. The season started out strong at the beginning—even building a three-game winning streak in the process.