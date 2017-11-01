Community football teams win two championships

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

Nov. 2, 2017

MANTI—Community teams from both Manti and the North Sanpete area took first places in the Central Utah Football League championships (CUFL) in mid-October.

A Manti team took home came out first among sixth-grade teams after beating Beaver, 28-8, capping off an 8-0 season.

A North Sanpete team claimed the eighth grade title, also by beating a Beaver team. The score of the championship game was 14-6 for North Sanpete. That gave the North Sanpete eighth graders a 7-1 record for the season.

The CUFL, a junior football league for central Utah, features teams from grades 6-8 all over central Utah.

“These kids basically devoted themselves to the team,” Manti coach Devin Frischneckt said of his Manit sixth graders. “They all had one goal, to win a championship. It was a selfless team, that’s for sure.”

The Junior Templars were a scoring machine this season, scoring 288 points and allowing only 50, Frischknecht said.

Also in the sixth-grade standings, Gunnison finished third with a 6-3 record, North Sanpete finished sixth at 3-5.

In seventh grade, Manti finished second to undefeated Juab with a record of 7-2, North Sanpete took seventh at 2-7, and Gunnison took last with 0-6.

In eighth grade, Gunnison finished 5-4 for fourth place, and Manti took sixth place with a record of 4-6.