Hansen ~ Poulson

Lynn and Kris Hansen of Nephi are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Megan to Justin Poulson, son of Kevin and Rita Poulson of Moroni. They will be married on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in the Manti LDS Temple.

The couple will be honored at a reception held that evening at the Senior Citizen’s Center in the Juab County Building, 160 N. Main Street, Nephi from 6-8 p.m. All friends and family are invited to attend.

Grandparents of the bride are Mavis Hansen of Nephi and Marie Larsen of Meridian, Idaho. Grandparents of the groom are Steve and Marilyn Poulson of Moroni, and Lowell and Jeanne Anderson of Fairview.

If, in all our excitement, we missed anyone, we would love to have you join in our celebration.