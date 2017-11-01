Inside our Schools

Compiled by Linda Petersen

Nov. 2, 2017

All High Schools

Bands from Manti, Gunnison Valley and North Sanpete high schools will perform in a joint concert at the Eccles Center at Snow College on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Manti High will perform “Rio Con Brio” and “Heroes of Flight.”The Gunnison Valley High wind symphony will play “March of the Trolls” by Grieg and “Nevermore” by Brian Balmages. The Snow College Wind Symphony will also perform.

The concert will close with all of the groups together playing “Bonds of Unity” by Karl King, arranged by James Swearingen.

Spring City Elementary

Last week students at the school observed Red Ribbon Week, a week of activities focusing on drug abuse prevention.

On Tuesday the students and staff wore red clothing to help launch the week. In conjunction with the red clothing, 150 red and white helium balloons were released.

To acknowledge Domestic Violence Awareness Month, students and staff wore purple. The color purple comes from the U.S. military, where the Purple Heart is presented to those who have been wounded while serving. This month the color honors survivors of domestic violence who may also be wounded both physically and emotionally.

The color is meant to be a symbol of peace, courage, survival, honor and dedication to ending violence.

It was a crazy day Thursday when students and staff came to school with crazy hair. There was a lot of creativity in the hairdos.

The PTA hoped there was no sleeping in class Friday, even though students came wearing pajamas.

North Sanpete High School

The cheer team has announced its winter squad members. On varsity are Jordan Henson and Mashaylie Burnside. The junior varsity squad includes Kyden Johnson, Emma Siegenthaler and Raelynn Payton

Next Thursday, Nov. 9, counselors will present a seminar to teach parents how to fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). FASFA is the main took for applying for financial aid for college-bound students. The training will be held from 7-8 p.m. in the Counseling Center.

Manti High School

Last Monday, Oct. 23, students in eight English classes enjoyed a visit from a guest speaker, Samuel Oledere “Odie”, a Maasai warrior from the African nation of Kenya.

Teacher Kelsey Bushman met Oledore when she visited Kenya in 2016 and invited him to Manti High to speak to the classes.

“We’ve been studying Native Americans, and I wanted (students) to know where are tribes all over the world that still practice an oral tradition. Odie’s tribe only started writing their history down in 2015,” Bushman said.

Oldeore spoke to the students about valuing their education and the complexities of receiving an education in Africa. He closed his presentation with singing an African song.

Mt. Pleasant Elementary School

The PTA Penny War is going strong. Each class has its own jar, and students can bring pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters and dollars to earn points for their class. The class that wins gets to pick the treat for their class party. The war, which started Oct. 17 will go through Nov. 7. The money will be used to fund PTA activities.

The PTA is still in need of room parent volunteers who would be willing to plan a Christmas party and a Valentine’s party. Interested people should contact the school for information.

Fairview Elementary School

Parent-teacher conferences continue today. The Scholastics Book Fair will continue through tomorrow.