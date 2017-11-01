Lady Badger volleyball team ties for first for first time since 1986

By Max Higbee

Staff writer

Nov. 2, 2017

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Snow College volleyball team defeated the College of Southern Nevada, 3-0, last Saturday in the final season match, which put the team in a tie for first place in its conference.

The Lady Badgers’ conference record of 8-3 ties them with Southern Idaho, so the two teams share this year’s conference title. It is the first top conference finish for Badger volleyball since 1986.

Snow College will host the 2018 Region 18 volleyball tournament in Ephraim starting Friday. The No. 3-seed Badgers will face the Coyotes again in the first round of the tournament at 1 p.m.

Snow volleyball has a season record of 24-4. The team has received widespread recognition this year, in particular for its sophomore outside hitter, Riley Lyman, who has been named the SWAC player of the week three times this season.

Adding to the feathers in the cap of the Snow College Athletics Department, both the men’s and women’s soccer teams won titles at the Region 18 soccer tournament on the same weekend.

The women’s team swept the competition, winning in the first round with a score of 8-0, also against College of Southern Nevada (CSN).

In the same tournament, the USU-Eastern Eagle women tied 1-1 against the SLCC Bruins before defeating the Bruins in a penalty-kick shootout. So the Eagles moved into a contest with the Badger women for the region title.

Snow shut out the Eagles completely with a score of 5-0 to claim the region championship. The women are currently ranked first in SWAC, with a season record of 17-2.

The men faced off first against in-state rivals, the Salt Lake Community College Bruins, who were seeded No. 2 to the Badgers’ No. 3 seed. Snow was able to clinch an upset of a victory with a final score of 3-2 and move on to the championship game.

Meanwhile, CSN defeated USU Eastern, which meant CSN faced the Badger men in the final game. Neither team was able to put any goals on the scoreboard, so the two teams entered a penalty-kick shootout, where the Badgers claimed the title by a final score of 7-6.

“The men had a little luck, for sure, but a lot of hard work, grit, and desire,” says Nuno Gourgel, who is the head coach of both the men’s and women’s soccer teams. “For the women, the key to this weekend was doing the right things at the right times and living up to their potential. I think we still have a ways to go, but we were closer this weekend to that potential than in past weeks.”

“Sometimes, the scores tell a story, and this weekend was just like that. We’re really happy with how things turned out, and ready this next weekend to try and make it to Nationals.”

The women’s soccer team will travel next to Laramie, Wyoming to take on Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles, while men’s soccer takes on the Pima Community College Aztecs in Prescott, Arizona.

In both of games, the winner will advance to the first stages of the national championships.