Albert A. Chappell

Nov. 9, 2017

Albert A. Chappell of Manti, passed away on Oct. 31, 2017 at the age of 93.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1923 to Lee Ron and Ardeen Okerlund Chappell. He was the third child of eight children: Jack, Van, Bessie, Tom, George, Angus and Ruth.

Albert grew up in Wayne County on a farm, before he entered the U.S. Navy in 1944 during WWII. While serving in the South Pacific, he was in two major invasions: Lingayen Gulf and Okinawa.

After the war he returned to Utah and married Eris Hunt. They had six children whom they raised in West Valley City. He worked as a carpenter in home improvements and as a welder to support his family. He later divorced and married Teddy Hunter, with whom he was later sealed together in the Jordan River Temple. Teddy had six children in a previous marriage whom he called his ‘bonus’ children. After retirement they moved back to Lyman, and restored a beautiful home.

Teddy and Albert served as missionaries together at Cove Fort as tour guides before moving to Manti in 1997 where they served as ordinances workers in the LDS Temple. Albert had many hobbies; he loved to build and create in his shop, fishing on the boat he built, growing beautiful gardens, and going on adventures with his dear wife. Teddy passed away in 2010 after 36 wonderful years together. He has waited seven very long years to be reunited with his eternal sweetheart.

Albert was preceded in death by Teddy Chappell, Kathryn Chapple (daughters), Josh Horner (grandson) and brothers Van, Tom, George, and Angus; survived by Mary Addison, Ardeen (Keith), Biesinger, Doris (Randy), Moore, Drew (Cookie), Chappell, Mont (Shar), Chappell, 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren..

Services will be held at the Manti Tabernacle located at 90 South Main Street, on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Friends and family may gather Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the tabernacle or 9-10:30 a.m. before the services.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Gunnison Valley Hospice and to all the caregivers who loved and cared for our father so dearly.