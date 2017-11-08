Ariel and Millie Dillmount

both search for true love as

high schools present plays

By Linda Petersen

Staff writer

Nov. 9, 2017

Both South Sanpete high schools will perform their annual musicals for the public next week.

Gunnison Valley High School is putting on “The Little Mermaid” Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 16 to 18, and Manti High School will perform “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on the same dates.

Most of us are familiar with Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” a story of love gone awry as Ariel, the mermaid daughter of King Triton, falls in love with the human Prince Eric. The course of true love is often rocky which proves to be the case for these two lovers who are reunited in the end.

Ariel is played by Carolyn Donaldson with Kavon McArthur as her prince. Ariel’s doting minder/lobster Sebastian is played by Alvin Aguilar with Craig Jensen as her seagull friend, Scuttle. Ruth Lyons portrays the evil Ursula while Parker Judy takes on the role of King Triton.

“The Little Mermaid” is directed by Gabrielle Hermansen and the orchestral accompaniment is directed by Lisa Johnson.

“The Little Mermaid” will be performed at 7 p.m. each evening in the school auditorium. Tickets at the door are $7 for adults and $5 for students and children.

“Come on out and support this great bunch of talented kids,” Hermansen said.

At Manti High School, Kory Howard will direct “Thoroughly Modern Millie” Thursday, Friday and Saturday next week in the auditorium at 7 p.m. each evening.

Set in New York, In 1922, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” is the story of small town girl Millie Dillmount (Abby Huff) who comes to the city determined to find a job working for a wealthy businessman and then marry him, what she sees as a “thoroughly modern” goal.

She finds her would-be husband Trevor Graydon (Carson Lawrence) and, along the way, meets Miss Dorothy Brown (Malorie Hansen), an eccentric widow Muzzy Van Hossmere (Emily Frishknecht) and penniless paper clip salesman Jimmy Smith (Justin Bawden) to whom she is attracted. Avie Eichelberger plays Millie’s house mother Mrs. Meer. Along the way, Millie’s plans go south, leading to a series of hilarious scenarios, but in the end, everything works out and true love prevails. Avie Eichelberger plays Millie’s house mother Mrs. Meer.

The orchestra will be conducted by Bryan Sullivan.

“It is a really enjoyable show with great dancing and great jazz music,” Howard said.

Tickets are $6 for adults (ages 12 and older) and $4 for children ages 5 to 10. (Note: Although the play has a PG rating it may not be suitable for younger children as it has some adult contest including simulated alcohol consumption and the mention of alcohol.)