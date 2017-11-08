Gunnison mayor’s race a tight one;

other mayoral races decided easily

By John Hales

Staff writer

Nov. 9, 2017

Voters in eight Sanpete cities this week determined who would be new mayors in those cities come January.

However, though the polls closed Tuesday night, as things stood then it was a little too soon to say for certain that the election in one of those cities was quite over.

In Gunnison, the race for mayor between Lori Nay and Blake Donaldson showed a difference of only eight votes.

That’s close enough for a recount, under Utah law.

But as of Tuesday night, it was also too soon for Blake Donaldson, the trailing candidate, to make any decision about whether to request a recount or not.

“I don’t have any thoughts right yet,” Donaldson said Tuesday night shortly after election results were announced from the Sanpete County Clerk’s Office. “There’s no sense even commenting on it… We’ll see what the possibilities are.”

Utah election law provides for recounts where the difference between a winning and losing candidate is equal to or less than .25 percent of the total votes cast for all candidates in the race.

With 482 votes cast in the Gunnison mayor race, the eight-vote difference meets that criterion.

Donaldson indicated he would be able to say later in the week what course of action he would take.

In most cases of tight elections, the outcome can hinge on provisional ballots that require verification, or other late but still valid votes that come in.

However, Sanpete County Clerk Sandy Neill said Tuesday night that she didn’t expect much of a change in that regard in Gunnison’s election. There were only a few provisional ballots across the entire county, Neill said.

“It’s a dang close race, but I don’t think it will change,” she said. “We’re going to wait until we’ve got everything all in and counted, and add them to the canvass.”

Other mayoral races in Sanpete were much more cut and dry. (See table of mayoral election results accompanying this article).

In four of the eight contested mayoral races in the county, incumbent mayors were seeking re-election. And in all four of those cases, voters did chose to retain those incumbents: Richard Squire in Ephraim, John Christensen in Mayfield, Sandra Bigler in Mt. Pleasant (Bigler had been serving as interim mayor since former Mayor David Blackham resigned in May) and Keith Jensen in Wales.

The closest of the three races involving incumbents was between Bigler and Simons in Mt. Pleasant. The vote was 58 to 42 percent for Bigler.

In that race, Blackham, the former mayor, ran ads in behalf of Simons accusing the Bigler administration of “nepotism” and “conflict of interest.”

“I feel Dave hurt me quite a bit, but that’s his right. That’s out of my hands,” Bigler said the day after the election. “I just appreciate everyone who did vote for me.”

Despite a mayor controversy in the past year over the performance of the police chief, culminating in the resignations of three patrol officers, Squire was reelected handily, with a 62 to 38 percent margin over Olson.

Olson did not contest Squire’s handling of the police matter but said repeatedly his motive for running was to give voters a choice.

Mayors in three other cities that had contested races will be: Paul Bailey in Moroni, Willard Wood in Fountain Green and David Taylor in Fairview.

The other five of Sanpete’s 13 municipalities all had mayoral races that were uncontested.

“It was a good election,” Neill said. Turnout was “unbelievably good.” She said as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, average voter turnout in the various cities was nearly 53 percent.