Robert Bryon Lundberg

Nov. 9, 2017

Robert Bryon Lundberg trucked out of this life at the age of 81 on Nov. 5, 2017.

Bob traveled this country from the driver’s seat of a long haul semi-truck for over 35 years in which he was honored for driving over 3 million miles accident-free. He often took his wife Marilyn and kids along for the adventure. When he retired, he and Marilyn took to the high seas. Together they went on 26 cruises, sometimes taking other family members with them.

Bob will be greatly missed by his wife Marilyn of 47 years, 7 children, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his only sister and two children.

Per his request there will be no viewing or services, just a celebration of his life at a later date, to be determined.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.