Suspect in Oct. 9 Maverik

armed robbery pleads guilty

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Nov. 9, 2017

MANTI—Luis David Cuevas, alleged to have participated in an armed robbery and automobile-theft crime spree in Mt Pleasant and Ephraim on Oct. 9, pleaded guilty to a number of charges stemming from incident.

Cuevas pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in 6th District Court, after having pleaded not guilty at an earlier court appearance.

Cuevas had been charged with one count of aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of theft, one count of arson, two counts burglary of a vehicle and one count of obstruction of justice. In his change of plea, Cuevas was allowed to plead guilty to amended count one, robbery, two counts of theft, one count of arson, and one count of burglary of a vehicle.

The crime spree spread from Utah County to Sanpete, and back again. Sanpete County Attorney Brody Kiesel told Judge Wallace Lee that the charges in 6th District Court were separate and apart from any potential charges in Utah County, which had not pressed charges at that time.

Kiesel also noted that while the charges were very serious and dangerous, Cuevas did not act alone. Two other perpetrators remain at large. Kiesel also said that Cuevas’ small criminal record and his cooperation with authorities since being taken into custody could be taken in to consideration by the court at the time of sentencing.

Judge Lee accepted guilty plea and set Cuevas’ sentencing for Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m.