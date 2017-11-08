Weldon Daniel Johnson

Weldon Daniel Johnson, 89, passed away quietly with his family by his side on Nov. 1, 2017 in Axtell.

He was born in Fountain Green, on June 30, 1928, to Orville Glen and Hazel Lucile Daniels Johnson. Weldon started farming at a young age. He bought his first tractor at age 14.

He met and married his bride, VerDell Nielsen Feb. 17, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were blessed with nine children. VerDell died July 18, 2011.

Weldon later owned his own trucking business hauling livestock. Along with thousands of driven miles across the United States came a humorous story. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, with attention to detail in the many jokes he shared with family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Diane Chevrier of St. George; Nadine (Randy), Ehardt of Las Vegas, Nevada; Claudia (Blaine), Nielson of Axtell; Sherrie Johnson of St. George; Tonya (Robert), Busker of Orem; Jana Shields of St. George; Layne (Kim), Johnson of Hurricane; 21 grandchildren, 32 great- grandchildren; two brothers, Randall Johnson of Salina and David Johnson of Elmo; and two sisters, Lily Barney and Shanna Cox, both of Washington State.

Weldon is preceded in death by his mother Hazel, father Orville, wife VerDell, son Gary Johnson and daughter Lynette McIntosh; and two brothers: Glen Johnson and Marvin Johnson.

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at noon in the Axtell LDS Ward Chapel. Burial was in the Centerfield City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

