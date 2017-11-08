William Penrod Tuttle

Nov 9, 2017

William Penrod Tuttle lived life on his own terms. He was happy as long as he had money for a burger and another tank of gas to keep him going on another outdoor adventure. His family Indian Camp, which he helped develop on the west mountain, was the love of his life.

Bill was born May 11, 1950 and died Nov. 6, 2017 from cancer. Preceded in death by his parents; Kenny and Lois Tuttle, and brother, Eldon. Survived by brother, Robert; first wife, Holly Blair, and their children Blair (Jenny Jo), Tuttle and Toni (Chris), Price; current wife, LuAnn, and her children Elizabeth (John), Paul; Melissa (Daniel), Terry; and Erik (Aubrey) McNaughtan; and 12 grandchildren.

A celebration of his life to share memories will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, 10 a.m. to noon at the Manti Tabernacle Primary room, casual dress.